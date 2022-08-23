The drama continues. 90 Day Fiancé’s Yve Arellano made headlines in August when she was charged with domestic assault and battery.

Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, August 22, that the 48-year-old TV personality was charged with one count of battery and one count of assault against a household member one week prior. InTouch was first to report the news.

The scandal broke just days after her husband Mohamed Abdelhamed’s alleged text message fling came to light on the August 21 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Tell All. The episode was filmed before the alleged assault took place.

“It’s very shocking, raw, disappointing, saddening,” the acupuncturist, who wed Mohamed in January, said during the season 9 episode.

Meanwhile, Mohamed, 25, admitted during a confessional interview, “I know I did wrong. I told the same story to my wife and promised her that will never happen again. I do love Yve, and she doesn’t deserve that.”

The trouble in Yve and Mohamed’s marriage became even more apparent when he filed a domestic violence claim against the New Mexico native on August 15. According to the police report obtained by Us, Mohamed told officers that his wife “becomes very violent and angry” when she drinks alcohol, alleging that incident wasn’t the first time Yve had been abusive toward him. InTouch was first to report the filing, which stated that Mohamed moved out of their shared home two days prior to the alleged incident.

Officer Jasmin Romero reported that Mohamed said he has not called the police in the past because he was “afraid.” The TV personality further presented the officers with an audio recording from July that featured Yve yelling at him. In the tape, Mohamed can be heard “telling Yvette not to hit him again,” per the officer’s report.

“Most recently in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 14, 2022, he said Yvette placed both of her hands on each side of his face and said, ‘Can you feel that?’ He said she was drunk and he was afraid she was going to hit him when she did this,” Romero continued. “Because she is violent when she drinks alcoholic beverages. He packed his bags and left the residence.”

Yves’ manager Dominique Enchinton of Dominton Talent House told Us on Monday, August 22, that Mohamed’s “domestic abuse allegations are completely false and just a ploy to keep him in the U.S.”

