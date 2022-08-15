The long and winding road! The cast of 90 Day Fiancé season 9 has been through a lot — and some of their relationships are still a work in progress.

“Guillermo and I are good today,” Kara said during part one of 90 Day Fiancé: Tell All, which aired on Sunday, August 14. “It’s not like that every day, but today’s a good day.”

Guillermo agreed with his wife, adding, “Kara and I are still working on so many things.”

The couple, who met in the Dominican Republic, also revealed during the reunion special that they are one of two reality TV pairs that are expecting their first child together.

Patrick and Thaís are also going to be parents soon, with the Brazil native, 25, revealing that she is 16 weeks pregnant.

“A lot [has] changed since the 90 days, good and bad. We’re no longer in Dallas. We’ve moved to Las Vegas.” Patrick, 31, told the cameras as he arrived on set. “A whole new life again.”

The twosome later opened up about their pregnancy journey, explaining that due to Patrick’s past steroid use they didn’t think they would be able to conceive.

“I was surprised,” Thaís told the group of her first wave of emotions. “Afraid. Scared.”

Emily and Kobe, for their part, gave viewers an update on their family, noting that their second child had arrived. “We have a little girl named Scarlett. She’s wonderful,” Emily, 29, said. “Two kids. Kobe’s working now. I’m a stay-at-home mom.”

Ari and Bini, on the other hand, confessed that their relationship ebbs and flows. “Me and Ari’s relationship, it’s not perfect,” Bini, 31, explained.

During the sit down, the couple’s longevity was called into question by Jibri, who called Ari, 30, “jealous” of her husband and others multiple times.

“Y’all ain’t going to work out. No, y’all are fake,” the South Dakota native, 28, said to the pair. “I’m just giving you the truth. I know they’re not going to work out. She’s too jealous. She’s holding him back. She’s dimming your life.”

When it comes to his own relationship, Jibri and Miona appeared to be OK. Jibri, however, claimed that everyone else in their lives see him “happy” and have “a lot of jealousy.”

Part 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Tell All airs on TLC Sunday, August 21 at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to see where each couple stands today: