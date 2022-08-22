More 90 Day Fiancé drama. Yve Arellano was charged with domestic assault and battery amid husband Mohamed Abdelhamad‘s text cheating scandal, Us Weekly can confirm.

The season 9 star, 48, was charged with one count of battery against a household member and one count of assault against a household member in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on August 15, as first reported by In Touch. Her next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, September 6.

After news of the charges broke, however, Yve’s rep denied the allegations of domestic abuse.

“The domestic abuse allegations have been falsified by Mohamed,” the reality star’s manager, Dominique Enchinton of Dominton Talent House, told Us on Monday, August 22. “Mohamed and the woman he has been cheating on Yve with have discussed his options from the very beginning. They specifically discussed a U visa and how Mohammed could qualify for [one] just in case Yve found out about his indiscretions.”

The U visa is a nonimmigrant visa which is set aside for crime victims who have suffered substantial mental or physical abuse while in the United States and are willing to assist law enforcement authorities with investigation or prosecution of the criminal activity.

“The domestic abuse allegations are completely false and just a ploy to keep him in the U.S.,” Enchinton continued. “Yve has never been abusive toward Mohamed and just wants this chapter in her life to be done so she can move forward.”

During part 2 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Tell All, which aired on Sunday, August 21, Yve discovered text messages between Mohamed, 28, and another woman. “It’s very shocking, raw, disappointing, saddening,” the acupuncturist said in the episode. “He chose to spend his time focused on starting other relationships and engaging in activity that a married man should not be engaging in. … I asked him if I could see his phone, and that happened and I saw inappropriate things. I saw pictures and calls, and put the pieces together.”

Mohamed, for his part, said that he “met a girl online.” While their friendship was seemingly innocent at first, it later turned flirtatious. “I thought we [were] friends,” Mohamed explained. “And then, things started to get bigger. Yve saw my phone. She saw the text messages, and that’s how Yve knew.”

A screenshot of the text messages in the episode appeared to show Mohamed telling the other woman, “I would just keep you in bed for days.” In another exchange, he allegedly wrote: “I will go to the attorney right after I get the green card.”

The Egypt native claimed that he tried to tell the unidentified women that he couldn’t speak to them because he is a married man. “I know I did wrong,” he said during a confessional interview. “I told the same story to my wife and promised her that will never happen again. I do love Yve, and she doesn’t deserve that.”

Mohamed and Yve’s ups and downs have been documented on season 9 of the TLC series, which premiered in April. Their romance got off to a rocky start when Mohamed told his wife that he wanted a partner who would treat him like his mother does.

“Yve made me frustrated because I expect her to cook for me because my mom always cooks for me,” Mohamed said in one episode. “I expect Yve to do the same.”

Mohamed did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

