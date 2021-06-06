Royals From Prince Charles to Princess Eugenie: The Royal Line of Succession By Jessica Vacco-Bolanos June 6, 2021 Joe Giddens - WPA Pool/Getty Images 11 1 / 11 Prince Charles At the number one spot is the reigning royals’ son, Prince Charles. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Bachelorette’ Season 17: Katie Thurston’s 29 Suitors Confirmed as ABC Teases Surprise Contestant Katie Thurston’s ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Have Several Bachelor Nation Ties: Details Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Stars With Sex Stories (Almost) Too Crazy to Be True More News