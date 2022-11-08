Parents’ night out! Adam Brody and Leighton Meester made a rare red carpet appearance in New York City on Monday, November 7.

The O.C. alum, 42, wore a dark emerald Paul Smith suit with a speckled shirt and black tie while the former Gossip Girl star, 36, wore a velvet brown dress with flower embellishments. She topped off the look with gold sandals and small hoop earrings.

Brody’s new TV show, Fleishman Is in Trouble, held a premiere at Carnegie Hall, and Meester was at her husband’s side to show her support. Based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner‘s 2019 novel, Jesse Eisenberg and Claire Danes play Seth and Rachel, a doomed married couple, in the FX drama. Brody and Lizzy Caplan play the friends who support Seth as he tries to figure out why his wife disappeared.

The Shazam! star will reunite with his wife on screen soon. They filmed The River Wild together over the summer, their first joint project since 2014’s Life Partners.

An insider exclusively told Us Weekly in August that the lovebirds were “really excited about getting to work together” on a film again.

“They’re in a really great space,” the source explained to Us. “They’re just as in love with each other as when they met years ago. It’s hard to believe it’s almost been a decade.”

Meester and Brody married in 2014 after three years of dating. They welcomed daughter Arlo in 2015 and a son, whose name hasn’t been revealed, in 2020.

“They’re a private couple and love to raise their kids away from the public eye,” the source explained. “It’s definitely hard to be away from the kiddos when they have to film.”

Before baby No. 2, Brody had been open about how important being a dad is and even called fatherhood “the best thing” that’s ever happened to him in an August 2019 interview with GQ.

“I mean, this cliché — [Arlo is my] pride and joy. It’s very apt. She’s the thing I’m most proud of and gives me the most joy,” he explained at the time. “She’s just so dang awesome. It just gives you a new perspective in the best way — something to focus on that’s greater and more important than yourself. Also that’s 100 percent true and even in another way. She has even become my security blanket for the outside world in terms of ‘I don’t need your approval, I have my daughter, f–k you.’”