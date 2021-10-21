Picking sides! While answering a series of British-themed “This or That” questions, Adele was forced to choose between Prince William and Prince Harry — and she didn’t even flinch.

The “Easy on Me” musician, 33, participated in Vogue’s “73 Questions” YouTube series and breezily revealed her soft spot for Harry, 37, as she flew through the magazine’s impressive 95 questions. Elsewhere in the “This or That” portion of the interview, she easily chose between Blur and Oasis, Liam and Noel Gallagher, Spice Girls and the Beatles and even her favorite U.K. supermarkets.

Adele’s recent confession is hardly the first time she’s admitted to having an interest in the military veteran. In June 2011, she dished that she had a crush on the Archewell cofounder.

“I’m after Prince Harry,” she told Glamour UK at the time. “I know I said I wouldn’t go out with a ginger, but it’s Prince Harry! I’d be a real duchess then. I’d love a night out with him, he seems like a right laugh.”

Despite her crush, she happily supported the Duke of Sussex when he married Meghan Markle in May 2018.

“Congratulations Meghan and Harry,” the “Someone Like You” songstress captioned an Instagram selfie at the time, wearing a black birdcage veil and holding a glass of champagne. “You’re the most beautiful bride. I can’t stop thinking of how happy Princess Diana is upstairs x.”

Adele, for her part, married Simon Konecki in 2016 before they welcomed their son Angelo, now 8. The now-exes finalized their divorce in March, and the split played a big part in the creation of her forthcoming album, 30. She’s since moved on with sports agent Rich Paul, who she was first spotted with at the NBA finals in July.

“I didn’t mean to go public with it,” she told Vogue in her November cover story. “I just wanted to go to the game. I just love being around him. I just love it.”

The couple made their love Instagram official in September when Adele shared a photo booth snap from the wedding of one of the 39-year-old Ohio native’s clients. The Grammy winner posted a trio of glamorous photos of her off-the-shoulder Schiaparelli dress, including one with the Klutch Sports Group founder, which she captioned with a red heart emoji.

“They were so nice,” an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly shortly after the event. “He was at the table the whole time, and he let her just do whatever she wanted. … She was dancing with everybody. They would hug at the table. They’re a nice couple. They’re happy together. They took a lot of pictures together.”

The duo’s relationship has continued to flourish, with a source exclusively revealing earlier this month that the pair are in “a fantastic place.” The insider continued, “They’re very committed at this point and it’s hard to imagine they won’t be together for an extremely long time. … She really feels like she hit the jackpot.”

