Al Roker Inside a Day in My Life

It’s still business as usual for Al Roker despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Even though the Today coanchor, 66, has been working from home these days, he’s still waking up early every morning in time for his job on the talk show.

“I like early mornings the best,” the weatherman says exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “It’s when I can get a lot of things done,” especially since he won’t be able to once he begins broadcasting from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“Back in March, I started with an iPhone and iPad from home,” he continues. “Now it’s a 60-inch touchscreen monitor, several iPads and a MacBook. I never would have been able to broadcast live from home if this pandemic happened a year ago.”

When Roker is finally off the clock, he dedicates the rest of the day to doing the other things he loves most, such as working out.

“I always try to keep active,” he notes. “I’ve been able to fit in workouts on a daily basis.”

So instead of riding his bike to work — like he normally did — the You Look So Much Better in Person author has been doing Zoom workouts with his trainer, Don Scott, and riding on his Peloton bike.

Afterward, Roker enjoys a bit of bonding time with his wife, Deborah Roberts, and their children: Leila, 21, and Nick, 18. (He’s also dad to Courtney from a previous relationship.)

“My biggest joy in life is spending time with my family,” he gushes, noting that he’s been going on adventurous boat rides with Roberts at a nearby lake in upstate New York. “A little bit of water and wind helps rejuvenate the soul.”

