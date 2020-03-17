Leave it to Al! After a Today show staffer tested positive for coronavirus, Al Roker decided to deliver the weather report from his house on Tuesday, March 17.

“I didn’t have to commute in, so I did sleep in,” the weather anchor, 65, told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb after the cameras cut to him standing in his kitchen next to a computer monitor. “Want to make sure there are no NBC News crews here. This is my iPad [filming me] … and we’ve kind of jerry-rigged this system, and I’ve got all my graphics and everything I need.”

Roker then sat down next to the screen and forecasted the weather for the week with a pair of AirPods in his ears.

When Guthrie, 48, asked the weatherman what he was wearing below his blue button-down shirt, he stood up and hilariously confirmed, “Yes, I’m wearing pants, for God’s sake! But they’re stretchy pants.”

While working from home, @alroker confirmed that yes, he is in fact wearing pants. 🤣🤣👖 pic.twitter.com/tHCmFZMrcb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 17, 2020

Roker took to Instagram the night before to announce that he planned to work from home.

“We’ll see you then,” he said in a video message on Monday, March 16. “Everybody’s fine here at the Roker household.”

The 3rd Hour of Today coanchor also confirmed in his post that the “crack #techsupport team at @nbcnews #fieldtransmission [had] my tech outfitted so I will be broadcasting from the Roker/Roberts #kitchen tomorrow.”

Roker and cohost Craig Melvin have been self-isolating as a precaution after a third-hour Today employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, March 15.

“Craig and Al have taken the morning off, so we can trace their contacts, see what is going on with them,” Guthrie told viewers on Monday. “Bboth are fine right now. They feel good, but caution is the order of the day.”

Coronavirus cases have been reported in more than 160 countries so far, with major outbreaks in China, Europe, the United States, Iran and South Korea. More than 7,100 people have died worldwide.