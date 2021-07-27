Sliding into single life! It’s not clear whether Alex Rodriguez has seen those photos of Jennifer Lopez getting cozy with Ben Affleck on a yacht, but if he has, he’s seemingly unbothered.

The former MLB player, who turned 46 on Tuesday, July 27, has also been hanging out on a boat in the South of France, soaking up the sun and swimming in the seas around St. Tropez.

On Friday, July 23, the New York native was photographed having fun on an inflatable water slide attached to the side of a yacht. He showed off his slim figure as he rinsed off in the boat’s outdoor shower alongside a blonde, bikini-clad woman.

The next day, Lopez, who turned 52 on Saturday, July 24, made her rekindled relationship with Affleck, 48, Instagram official. The “Get Right” singer posted a string of photos from her birthday celebration, including one that showed her sharing a steamy kiss with the Oscar winner.

Like Rodriguez, the Hustlers star chose the South of France for her luxury getaway, though her boat is considerably larger. According to Page Six, Lopez and Affleck were aboard the Valerie, which measures 279 feet long and is worth $140 million.

Rodriguez’s yacht, meanwhile, is the $32 million Ocean Paradise, which measures 180 feet long. It still has plenty of amenities, including a pool, dance floor and indoor and outdoor gyms.

After taking advantage of the water slide, the ESPN commentator relaxed alongside two of his guests on Sunday, July 25. He was photographed wearing sunglasses and a huge grin as he kicked back with his arms stretched out alongside the back of the boat.

“I’m feeling so grateful today,” Rodriguez wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, sharing some snaps from his vacation. “Not just for celebrating my big day with my incredible friends and family on this magical trip, but for all of the well-wishes, love and support from everyone. I couldn’t ask for anything more. #ThankYouAll.”

Lopez and Rodriguez announced their split and called off their engagement in April. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” they said in a statement at the time. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

The former couple started dating in 2017 and got engaged two years later. Lopez has since moved on with the Argo director, whom she first dated from 2002 to 2004. Rodriguez, for his part, has not been publicly linked to anyone since the split. Last month, he was spotted with Affleck’s ex Lindsay Shookus, but a rep for the baseball icon told Page Six that the duo are just friends.

Keep scrolling for more photos of Rodriguez’s French vacation: