Hot boy summer! Alex Rodriguez showed off a slimmer figure and toned skin in a shirtless beach snap two months after announcing his split from Jennifer Lopez.

“I’ve fallen, and I can’t get up! And I’m good with that. #perfectweather☀️,” the retired New York Yankees player, 45, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, June 27.

Rodriguez’s lean physique was on full display in the photo while floating on a giant yellow raft in the ocean with the city skyline behind him.

The ex-MLB star’s summertime snap came two months after he revealed major weight loss as a result from four months of working out.

“Left the Dad-bod in 2020. 💪🏽,” he joked via Instagram in April, showing a side-by-side photo of his fuller figure at the end of the year and his new, sleek body in 2021. “Anyone else determined to stick with their fitness goals this year? I’ve been consistent with my workouts and finally put down the chips.”

Rodriguez’s weight transformation came amid news of his split from Lopez, 51, the same month. The pair called off their engagement after four years of dating, telling Today in an April statement that they’re “better as friends.”

The “Jenny From the Block” singer was spotted spending time with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck shortly after calling things off with Rodriguez. Us Weekly confirmed one month later that Lopez and Affleck, 48, were “full-on dating” after traveling to Montana and Miami together.

“The old flame is absolutely rekindled,” a source said at the time. “They picked up where they left off in terms of affection for each other.”

The former shortstop, for his part, has been “working on building his business” in Miami and “enjoying his time being single,” an insider told Us in May. The source added that Rodriguez has been “posting on his social media more than ever because he really wants to show people he’s more than J. Lo’s ex.”

Earlier this month, the former athlete was spotted at a birthday bash for Affleck’s ex-girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, whom the Argo director split from in 2019 after two years of dating, sparking romance speculation. A rep for Rodriguez later told the New York Post’s Page Six that the duo “have been friends for 15 years,” insisting that “there’s absolutely zero there” romantically.

Rodriguez — who was accused of having an affair with Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy ahead of his broken engagement, which his rep later denied — has also been seen with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, a lot since becoming a single man. The former spouses share daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13.

“Now that J. Lo’s out of the picture, [Cynthia] is spending more time with the kids and Alex altogether,” a source told Us earlier this month. “He’s more so hanging with Cynthia because she and [her husband] Angel [Nicolas] keep him company and are part of his inner circle that he trusts.”