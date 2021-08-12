Batter up! Alex Rodriguez went back to his baseball roots, wearing his New York Yankees uniform in honor of the upcoming “Field of Dreams” game in Dyersville, Iowa.

The retired MLB player, who was a shortstop for the Yankees before leaving the sport in 2016, paid a visit to the set of 1989’s Field of Dreams set, which will host the Yankees and the Chicago White Sox for the first-ever MLB game played in the state of Iowa on Thursday, August 12.

“Field of Dreams.⚾️ Who has seen this movie?!” Rodriguez, 46, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, alongside a video of himself walking through the cornfield in his old baseball jersey reminiscent of the film in which Kevin Costner’s character, Ray Kinsella, turns his cornfield into a baseball park at the request of a voice in his head. “Comment below your favorite moment.”

While the New York native won’t be taking part in the actual game, which will be played on a specially-constructed ballpark on the film site, he did get to suit up and hang out with another baseball great: David “Big Papi” Ortiz.

With Gatorade in one pocket and water in the other, Rodriguez met the retired Boston Red Sox legend, 45, on the field on Thursday to pose for photos ahead of the game.

The A-Rod Corp founder joked that between him, Ortiz and their boss, Bardia Shah-Rais, they have 1,237 home runs. “After 28 years … this guy right here is my brother and dear friend. The best clutch hitter I’ve ever seen … and my mom’s favorite player,” he wrote via his Instagram Story alongside a snap with the Dominican Republic native.

Rodriguez then shared a photo of himself inside the cornfields, which are located near the original house from the movie, holding a baseball captioning it, “Love this place.”

The athlete added: “So cool to be back in my Yankees uniform. I can’t believe I still fit in my old greys … Nothing like it!”

Rodriguez posted a few more videos on the premises, including one of him goofing off with a cornstalk while standing on a ladder to take in the views.

“I’m 46 … but when I’m at [the] Field of Dreams, I feel like I’m 16 again.”

Costner, who was memorably told, “If you build it, they will come” in the Oscar-nominated film, is also on-site to watch the game — which will feature both teams wearing throwback jerseys as a nod to the movie.

“I think everybody is taken aback,” the Yellowstone star, 66, told CBS This Morning on Thursday. “Whenever you are a kid and see grass this nice, you know it should say ‘keep off.’ It’s just a perfect field, and to see this thing, it really captured the hearts of America, this film, nobody saw it coming. I knew it was a great film and written beautifully but nobody saw this coming and to see what’s happening here is fantastic.”

