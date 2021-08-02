Alex Rodriguez Says He Has ‘Big D Energy’ After Birthday Vacation

Alex Rodriguez is all smiles after his weekend away! The former New York Yankees player, 46, was beaming in an Instagram Story posted on Sunday, August 1.

“Stepping out with the big D energy,” he wrote on the still. “Determined, darling & dapper AF …”

The athlete has been enjoying his summer and soaking in the sun since his April split from Jennifer Lopez, recently heading to Europe for a birthday celebration.

On Wednesday, July 28, the athlete shared a shirtless snap, showing off his toned body in St. Tropez, France, proving that he is less than bothered by his ex, 52, who has since moved on with Ben Affleck.

Rodriguez and the musician called off their engagement in April after two years together. Shortly after, the Hustlers star moved on with the Good Will Hunting star. The Argo director, 48, and Rodriguez were also spotted on a yacht in the South of France, going Instagram official on her 52nd birthday on July 24, sharing a kissing pic with Affleck on board the boat.

Shortly after their PDA-filled trip made headlines, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the retired MLB star was “living his best single life” on vacation.

“He’s really enjoying [being] a bachelor,” the insider said at the time. “Jen and Alex had planned to go to the French Riviera for J. Lo’s birthday this year and neither of them changed their plans. Alex didn’t know Jen would still be going, but he wasn’t phased when he found out her boat was nearby. He was distracted with his own guests.”

As for Lopez and Affleck, the pair have been in a great place ever since their reunion. The couple were formerly together from 2002 to 2004 before calling off their engagement.

“The past few months have been a real whirlwind,” a separate source told Us last month. “They’re well aware some cynics still look at it as a big flashy attention grab and roll their eyes at the speed of it all, but it doesn’t faze them one iota. They’re fully committed to taking the next steps and spending the rest of their lives together.”

On July 12, Lopez noted that she’s finally in a place of focusing on what really makes her happy.

“Once you get to the point where you’re like, ‘This is not right for me, or this doesn’t feel good, or I need to make an adjustment here. This is not really about anybody else but me,'” she said during an Apple Music interview at the time. “Once you do that, stuff starts falling into place.”