Alison Brie and Dave Franco’s Best Quotes About Their Relationship

Brie recounted the “very romantic story” of how she met Franco in New Orleans during Mardi Gras. Her friend invited him to dinner after they bumped into each other at the airport. The pal then texted the Los Angeles native under the table to see if she wanted to hook up with the Nerve actor and she said yes. Franco replied that he was “in,” but their friend made them both promise to keep the exchange quiet.

“It was the perfect setup because we both got to leave the restaurant [and] head out to the evening of drinking and debauchery having, like, a sexy secret that we knew the other person was on board,” Brie said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in July 2020. That turned into “48 hours of drugs and sex and a lot of making out.”

Brie then followed Franco to New York and Paris, where he was shooting a movie. “He left a secret note in my sweatshirt on our last day of our trip in New York, saying, ‘Come with me to Paris,’ and so in cliché fashion … How could I say no?”