All Us Weekly wants for Christmas is a pair of Mariah Carey’s festive crew socks.

Carey, 54, teamed up with apparel brand Stance to design pairs of “Make My Wish Come True” socks based on her holiday hits.

Made of a polyester-and-cotton blend, the festive footwear has the cover image of Carey’s 1994 Christmas album along with the phrases “Mariah Carey,” “Merry Christmas” and “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” (Carey has since become known as the Queen of Christmas with her holiday LP returning to the top of the music charts every December.)

There is medium cushioning throughout the fabric for a snug fit and enhanced impact protection as well as all-day arch support and a seamless toe closure.

Keep reading for details on the Mariah Carey-approved merch and more of what the stars are buzzing about this week: