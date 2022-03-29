Amy Poehler and Will Arnett: The Way They Were

Before Amy Poehler and Will Arnett split in 2012, they were one of Hollywood’s funniest couples — both on-screen and off.

The Murderville star first encountered the Saturday Night Live alum in 1996, when he saw her perform with her improv comedy group, Upright Citizens Brigade. Arnett later said that he had a crush on her at first sight, but the duo didn’t start dating until 2000.

After tying the knot in 2003, the couple tried to keep their romantic relationship out of the spotlight, but their onscreen partnership was just getting started. In 2004, the Yes Please author made her first guest appearance on Arrested Development as Bride of G.O.B., the wife of Arnett’s character, G.O.B. Bluth.

Three years later, the twosome starred on the big screen as the villains in Blades of Glory. Poehler played Fairchild Van Waldenberg, while Arnett played her brother and skating partner, Stranz Van Waldenberg.

“It’s way more fun to be evil,” the Baby Mama actress told Collider of the role in March 2007. “What was fun about our stuff was that we had to look like from the outside that we were all sweet, but inside we were rotten to the core. That was really fun to play.”

In June 2010, the BoJack Horseman alum teamed up with his Arrested Development castmate Jason Bateman to present his then-wife with a Webby Award. Even then, he couldn’t resist turning the event into an opportunity for comedy, doing a bit where the Ozark star “mistakenly” read Arnett’s lines instead of his own.

“If it were up to me, Jason, I would give her the Webby for the best wife,” Bateman joked. “The possibilities for this woman are seemingly endless,” Arnett said before realizing he was reading Bateman’s lines. “In fact, some say if it wasn’t for some dead weight that she’s been lugging around, who knows where she’d be … what the f–k is this?”

The Moxie director and the former Up All Night star called it quits in 2012, but they remain friendly coparents to their two sons, Archie and Abel. “It’s been almost 10 years and my kids are so lucky that Amy is their mother, and I’m so lucky that we’re such a huge part of each other’s lives, even more so than we were five years ago,” Arnett told The Guardian in February 2022. “You get on with it.”

One year after Us Weekly confirmed that the Show Dogs actor had started dating Alessandra Brawn, the couple welcomed son Alexander in June 2020. Poehler, for her part, dated Nick Kroll from 2013 to 2015.

Keep scrolling for a look back at Poehler and Arnett’s complete relationship timeline: