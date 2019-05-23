Will-Arnett-Is-Dating-Businesswoman-Alessandra-Brawn

Will Arnett has a new lady in his life! The Arrested Development star has been dating New York-based businesswoman Alessandra Brawn for several months, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

Arnett, 49, and Brawn have been spotted out and about together on the East and West Coasts since early March, when they held hands and kissed while walking through the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Brawn worked as a public relations and marketing director at the luxury lingerie company Kiki de Montparnasse before leaving in early 2016 to become the CEO of Chapel, a now-defunct clothing brand that sold vintage T-shirts worn by the likes of Rihanna and Kanye West.

Brawn was previously married to restauranteur Jon Neidich from October 2014 until the summer of 2018, according to the source. Vogue did an extensive feature on the former couple’s lavish wedding in front of 400 guests in Pisa, Italy. They went on to welcome a son named Nash.

For his part, Arnett was married to actress Penelope Ann Miller from 1994 to 1995, and Amy Poehler from 2003 to 2016. He and the Saturday Night Live alum, 47, share two sons: Archie, 10, and Abel, 8.

The BoJack Horseman voice actor was last linked to interior designer Elizabeth Law from 2016 to 2017.

Arnett opened up to Us in June 2018 about the boys he coparents with Poehler. “There’s nothing like [being their father],” he gushed. “It’s the greatest thing ever. There is no other single thing in my life that is even in the same category.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!