Autism’s Impact on Her Family

Schumer opened up to Stern about the time Fischer learned of his autism spectrum disorder diagnosis, stating that he was “really relieved” and “felt really empowered” thereafter. “People have been making him feel like he was kind of bad, wrong or a jerk his whole life because some of the behavior is really strange,” she explained.

“To hear you’re not a bad person, your brain is different and here are some tools that can help you navigate your life and your communication with the people you love, it was really emotional. He was really happy about it,” she continued. “There’s nothing I would change about him. With his brain and how he is socially, it’s all good to me.”

Despite her husband’s diagnosis, the comedian noted that she’s “not” worried about the possibility of her son being on the spectrum. “I think there are so many parts of someone being autistic that make someone really brilliant, lovely and interesting. A lot of my favorite people are on the spectrum,” she shared.