Celebrity News

Andre Braugher Dead at 61: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Cast and Crew Pay Tribute

By
Nine-Nine forever. The cast and crew of Brooklyn Nine-Nine are paying tribute to the late Andre Braugher after his untimely death at age 61.

Braugher died on Monday, December 11 after a brief battle with illness, the actor’s rep, Jennifer Allen, confirmed to Us Weekly. Upon news of his passing, Braugher’s former B99 costars took to social media to pay tribute to their lost friend.

“Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much,” Terry Crews, who played Lieutenant Terry Jeffords, wrote via Instagram. “I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship.”

Braugher portrayed fan favorite character Captain Raymond Holt on the NBC series, which ran for eight seasons from 2013 to 2021, alongside Crews, Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio and more. An openly gay Black man in the police force, Holt quickly became a tentpole of representation for the LGBTQIA+ community that often subverted typical queer stereotypes. Throughout his tenure on the show, Braugher scored two Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and received four Emmy Award nominations.

On Tuesday, Braugher’s B99 on-screen husband, Marc Evan Jackson, posted a photo via X (formerly Twitter) of the twosome hugging while behind the scenes of the sitcom. “O Captain. My Captain,” The Good Place actor captioned the post.

Scroll down for more tributes to Braugher:

