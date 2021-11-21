Top 5

Stories

Exclusive

Andrea Canning: Inside a Day in My Life

By
Andrea Canning What's in My Bag
Andrea Canning. Patrick Randak/NBC
7
podcast

She has it covered! Andrea Canning showed Us Weekly how she manages family and work during a typical day.

The Dateline NBC correspondent, 48, is a mother of six. She shares her big brood with husband Tony Bancroft, a United States Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel. The two have been married since 2008.

The couple must get Anna, 12, Charlie, 11, Kiki, 9, Georgia, 7, and Elle, 6, to school in the morning while Tripp, 2, gets to stay with his mom during the day. Canning, with Tripp’s help, meal preps for dinner and indulges with some pizza for lunch before getting some work done.

She’s busy since Dateline airs all-new two-hour episodes on NBC Fridays at 9 p.m. ET. Canning caught up with Us while she was filming part of the October 22 Dateline episode, which investigated the 2017 murder of singer Egypt Covington.

See a day in Andrea Canning’s life by scrolling through the photos below:

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week. Listen on Google Play Music

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!