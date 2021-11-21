She has it covered! Andrea Canning showed Us Weekly how she manages family and work during a typical day.

The Dateline NBC correspondent, 48, is a mother of six. She shares her big brood with husband Tony Bancroft, a United States Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel. The two have been married since 2008.

The couple must get Anna, 12, Charlie, 11, Kiki, 9, Georgia, 7, and Elle, 6, to school in the morning while Tripp, 2, gets to stay with his mom during the day. Canning, with Tripp’s help, meal preps for dinner and indulges with some pizza for lunch before getting some work done.

She’s busy since Dateline airs all-new two-hour episodes on NBC Fridays at 9 p.m. ET. Canning caught up with Us while she was filming part of the October 22 Dateline episode, which investigated the 2017 murder of singer Egypt Covington.

See a day in Andrea Canning’s life by scrolling through the photos below: