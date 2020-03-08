Andrea Canning: What’s in My Bag?

Andrea Canning is always on the go, so her purse is filled to the brim with everything you can imagine. “It’s the life of a journalist,” Canning, a correspondent on NBC’s Dateline, tells Us. From pre-pasted toothbrushes to tissues, “I have to be prepared for any situation,” she notes.

The mom of six (with U.S. Marine husband Tony Bancroft) spills more to Us.

Testing, 1, 2, 3

“I carry around a microphone because we usually voice our pieces from the road.”

Mane Attraction

“Everyone always wants to borrow my L’Oréal Elnett Satin Hairspray, which drives me nuts. I worry that it’s going to run out and I won’t have enough.”

Mama’s Girl

“I have a piece of metal with an angel that says, ‘I’m always with you,’ from my mom.”

Style Saver

“Believe it or not, Hollywood Fashion Tape comes in handy a lot with my shirts and blouses.”

Lip Service

“MAC discontinued my lipstick color: Viva Glam VI. I found L’Oréal Paris’ Sugar Plum. That’s the closest one.”

Take Cover!

“Once in a while, I do an inventory check. I replaced my umbrella in an attempt to make my bag lighter, but it really didn’t change anything.”

What else is inside Canning’s MZ Wallace tote? A Tory Burch wallet; two iPhones; a pair of Ray-Bans; a canvas makeup bag; a Joe Fresh blush; a Too Faced Better Than Sex mascara; a Giorgio Armani foundation; a Mac Mineralize Blush in Warm Soul; a Revlon Kiss balm in Fresh Strawberry and Sweet Cherry; Ardell Demi Wispies; a Clinique moisturizer; a L’Oreal Revitalift Bright Reveal moisturizer; cash; hotel cards; Costco cards; a Stop & Shop card; a Key Food card; a Military ID; a Metro-North card; a MetroCard; seven insurance cards; an ATM card; a Delta frequent flyer card; stamps; a blank check; a picture of a baby embryo; a Canadian passport; hand sanitizer; English breakfast tea; WetWipes; a razor; a shower cap; hair ties; a fold up mirror; a copy of Us Weekly; hand warmers; Aquaphor; pens; floss; a notebook; a brush; a teasing comb; pain reliever; tweezers; a nail file; Q-Tips; a L’Ange Hair Lustre Curling Wand and a Kind bar in Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Nut.

Dateline airs on NBC Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.