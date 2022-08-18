Staying under the radar. Andy Samberg and Joanna Newsom are notoriously private about their marriage — but fans still think the stars are couple goals.

The harp player was introduced to Samberg when he attended one of her shows in 2008 with fellow Saturday Night Live cast member Fred Armisen. “I was a big fan of his. In fact, the night that I met him … I had just been with my band backstage, like, an hour before, watching Just 2 Guyz,” Newsom recalled during a March 2016 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, referring to an old sketch the comedian had “a tiny part” in. “He plays Steve the c–t. … So when I met him, he was kinda shy, and I said, ‘Oh, my God, you’re Steve the c–t!’ He always says he saw heart bubbles.”

Seth Meyers joked that the story checked out, adding, “Everything I know about him, I know that is the dream way for a girl to greet him.”

Us Weekly broke the news in February 2013 that the duo got engaged after five years of dating. They tied the knot in California that September in front of a star-studded group of friends, from Lorne Michaels to Nick Kroll.

“Andy’s speech was the perfect mix of comedy and sentiment,” a source exclusively revealed after the ceremony. “Both he and Joanna were crying throughout the speech.”

Newsom later gushed to Larry King that her husband is her “favorite person in the world,” calling the Hot Rod star “the biggest superfan” of her music. “He’s the person I would most want to hang out with at any given moment,” she continued.

The pair’s romance remained low-key over the years, and Us confirmed in March 2017 that they quietly welcomed their first child. “It’s going good, she’s 17 years old,” Samberg teased during a Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance that September. “We held off [sharing it] for a long time.”

The Lonely Island performer joked that he had “changed” a lot since becoming a father. “I don’t know if you noticed but I suddenly was gripped with the urge to buy the Steph Curry nurse shoes,” he added, showing off his white Under Armor sneakers. “I was like, ‘My dad instincts are kicking in. I gotta rock these.’ … I went outside and a bunch of dads were like, ‘Yeah!'”

Three years later, Samberg continued to capitalize on cracking dad jokes. “Aside from the beard? I feel like I’m working on a pretty signature dad bod,” he said on Late Night With Seth Meyers in February 2020. “I pick her up a lot, so my guns are really rockin’. But I eat all of her bread crust, so my tum’s a little fat. I’ve eaten more crusts in the last two and a half years than in the rest of my life combined. I can’t remember the last time I had a normal bite of a sandwich.”

Scroll down for a closer look at Samberg and Newsom’s love story: