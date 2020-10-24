Angelina Jolie’s Dating History: Brad Pitt, Billy Bob Thornton and More

Billy Bob Thornton

Jolie met Thornton on the set of the 1999 comedy-drama Pushing Tin, in which they played a married couple. They secretly became husband and wife in real life in 2000 during a trip to Las Vegas. The actor was still engaged to Laura Dern at the time. (“While I was away, my boyfriend got married, and I’ve never heard from him again,” Dern claimed to Talk magazine later that year.) Jolie and Thornton raised eyebrows in 2001 when they started wearing necklaces filled with each other’s blood, which she called “a sweet gesture” in a 2008 interview with Entertainment Weekly. The pair announced their intention to adopt Maddox together in 2002, but they split months later and Jolie moved forward with the process on her own. They finalized their divorce in 2003. Thornton exclusively told Us in 2019 that he and Jolie remain “good friends.”