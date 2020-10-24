Angelina Jolie’s Dating History: Brad Pitt, Billy Bob Thornton and More

Jonny Lee Miller

Nearly two years after filming Hackers together, Jolie tied the knot with Miller in 1996 in a civil ceremony attended by only her mom and his best friend. The bride wore black rubber pants and a white shirt with the groom’s name written in blood on the back. (She later told The New York Times that she “very carefully” drew the blood herself using “a clean surgical needle.”) The couple’s busy schedules kept them apart, and they separated in 1997. She filed for divorce in 1999, and the case was finalized later that year. Jolie told BuzzFeed in 2014 that Miller is “still a great friend.”