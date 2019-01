Bachelor Nation wedding bells will soon be ringing! Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are days away from becoming Mr. and Mrs.

The duo, who got engaged after Luyendyk’s Bachelor season’s After the Final Rose special in March 2018, will wed in a romantic Hawaiian ceremony surrounded by family and friends. The pair will also be welcoming a baby girl mere months after tying the knot.

Scroll down to find out more about their special day, from the guest list to the dress details!