Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are having the time of their lives in Hawaii. The new couple revealed on Thursday, May 24, that they were jetting off for a tropical getaway together and have since been flooding social media with their romantic pics.

The trip to the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Maui is the couple’s first vacation since going public with their relationship, and they weren’t shy about showing some PDA. The pair revealed that they were together in an episode of her The Story of Us documentary on May 22. The Bachelor in Paradise stars first became close friends in 2015 after meeting on the Bachelor franchise, but it took a few years before they gave love a shot.

The pair spent Friday, May 25, by the pool enjoying each other’s company but not everyone was a fan of their PDA-filled pics — Iaconetti’s sister Lauren sent the Bachelor star a text message warning her that the love-filled snaps may induce nausea.

Scroll down to see the reality TV stars adorable snaps from their tropical vacation together.