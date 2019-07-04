July 19, 2016

The Bad Moms star revealed that her romance with Kutcher began with casual sex after she attended his housewarming party in 2011. “We, oddly, both did a movie called — I did Friends With Benefits, he did a movie called No Strings Attached,” she told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show. “If we just paid attention to these movies, we should know that s–t like this does not work out in real life. Well, we clearly didn’t pay attention. We shook hands, we’re like, ‘Let’s just have fun!’ I mean, literally, we lived out our movies. We literally just had a very open conversation.”