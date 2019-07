June 21, 2017

Kutcher reminisced about his first That ‘70s Show kiss with his future wife during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show. “We’ve known each other for 20 years. I was 19, she was like 14. I did her chemistry homework for her,” he recalled at the time. “I think I was her first kiss, like, on the show. We have our first kiss memorialized on a TV show!”