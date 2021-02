March 3, 2020

“We’re very goofy parents when it comes to our children, but that doesn’t [mean we] have skill,” Kunis said on the “Teach Me Something New” podcast. “I think that’s just [us] being idiots. We’re very comfortable with ourselves acting a fool at home, but maybe that comes from the idea of being comfortable in your own body, and in your own skin, and in your mind and not having a fear of making a fool of yourself.”