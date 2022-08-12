May 23, 2022

After Kunis was featured in Time’s 100 Most Influential List of 2022, Kutcher playfully complained about the decision to include his wife in the article via Twitter, writing, “Dear Time magazine, I already lose every argument I have with my wife. You just had to do this didn’t you?”

The Bad Moms star was praised in the piece by friend Zoe Saldaña for the roles she takes on as a wife, mother, daughter, producer, actor and director with the Avatar actress calling her “very much a leader, whether she is running a chat group of fellow mothers, organizing an event, or fundraising for causes she cares about.”