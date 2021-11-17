Ashton Kutcher’s Dating History: Mila Kunis, Demi Moore and More

Demi Moore

The unlikely duo first stepped out in May 2003. Despite their age difference, the couple tied the knot in September 2005 and became notorious for their PDA-packed outings. He also embraced being a stepfather to her three daughters. In November 2011, amid rumors of Kutcher’s infidelity, Moore announced their split. He filed for divorce in December 2012, and the proceedings were finalized in November 2013.

The venture capitalist gave an update on where he stands with the Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle star in February 2020. “We don’t hang out. You know. It’s all good,” he explained on the “WTF With Marc Maron” podcast. “I make a really conscious effort to stay in touch with the girls. It was eight years. … There’s no badness.”