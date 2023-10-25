Australia’s hottest firefighters are ready to raise temperatures — and rescue fans from boring timetables — with six new sexy calendars for 2024.

The Australian Firefighters Calendar, which was established in 1993, teased its different versions via social media last month, including the classic, dog, mixed animal, cat, horse and hero editions.

The organization has since released a few snapshots from the steamy photo shoots, including several images with firefighters holding cute animals while shirtless. Yes, there is even one picture of a handsome first responder with a llama sitting on his lap! Not to mention koalas cozying up to the heroes and little kittens that fit into the palm of their hands.

The adorable animals — and their sexy firefighter handlers, two of which are American — teamed up this year as part of the brand’s ongoing mission to support charities in both Australia and the U.S. The calendar sales began as a way to raise money for the Children’s Hospital Foundation, and three decades later The Australian Firefighters Calendar has fundraised over $3.45 million for various charities, according to its website.

