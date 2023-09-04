Bachelor Nation invaded Southern Charm‘s territory to celebrate Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt‘s second wedding.

The couple, who met on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, tied the knot on Saturday, September 2, at The Cedar Room in Charleston, South Carolina. “Good morning from us and our wedding bands,” Pitt, 25, captioned an Instagram Story snap of her and Amabile’s hands one day after the ceremony.

Pitt and Amabile, 37, previously exchanged vows at a New York City courthouse in October 2022, surprising fans with their low-key nuptials. At the time, the pair noted that they wanted to have a special moment between just the two of them before hosting a larger bash.

“We have always known marriage was in our future, it just looked a little bit different than we expected,” they exclusively told Us Weekly. “We still plan on having a big wedding next fall … but with everything being so public in our relationship, having a private moment just the two of us felt so special and intimate.”

The reality stars were already in the process of planning wedding No. 2 last fall. Earlier this year, Amabile exclusively told Us that he and Pitt “kind of randomly picked” Charleston for their destination wedding, noting, “We really fell in love with our venue as soon as we walked in.”

Their “medium-sized” wedding was attended by stars of Bachelor Nation past and present, as well as family and friends. Keep scrolling to see which Bachelor and Bachelorette alums were present: