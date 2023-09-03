Two weddings are better than one! The Bachelor stars Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile tied the knot once again nearly one year after their courthouse wedding.

“Good morning from us and our wedding bands,” Pitt, 25, captioned a video of her and Amabile’s hands via Instagram Story on Sunday, September 3.

The pair celebrated their wedding the night prior in Charleston, South Carolina, while surrounded by family and friends, including Bachelor Nation favorites Nick Viall, Natalie Joy, Tia Booth, Abigail Heringer, Noah Erb, Mariela “Mari” Pepin, Kenny Braasch and more.

The Ontario native and Amabile, 37, surprised everyone when they announced on October 27, 2022, that they got married that morning.

“We decided to get married this morning at the New York Courthouse,” the couple shared via YouTube at the time. “Having our wedding ceremony next year around September because who doesn’t want to get married twice!”

The duo admitted that they still wanted a big wedding in the future, but that they wanted to have a moment with just the two of them.

“We have always known marriage was in our future, it just looked a little bit different than we expected,” Pitt and the Chicago native exclusively told Us that same day. “We still plan on having a big wedding next fall that we are already planning, but with everything being so public in our relationship, having a private moment just the two of us felt so special and intimate.”

The Dancing with the Stars contestant made his Bachelor Nation debut on season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018. He later joined season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise in August 2018 where he started dating Kendall Long. However, the two called it quits in January 2020.

Pitt, for her part, appeared on season 25 of The Bachelor in January 2021 and then made her BiP debut in season 7.

The couple met while filming season 7 of BiP and they had an instant connection. The two confessed their feelings for each other right before the October 2021 finale.

Despite Long making a surprise appearance in the finale, it did not deter Amabile from proposing to Pitt.

“My ex did just show up on the beach,” the former grocery store owner said during the proposal which aired in October 2021. “If anything, it just made me more confident in how much that I do love you. We have definitely had our speed bumps along the way, but the way you’ve handled it shows me what a kind of loving person you are. I’m really into you – your smile, your charm, your looks, this whole thing.”

In March 2022, the happy couple announced that they were planning on moving together to New York City.

“We are going to New York next week and we are planning on signing a lease. That’s the plan. I think [in] Brooklyn,” Amabile exclusively told Us at the time. “We wanted something a little more low-key in New York. We’ve been going back and forth splitting time between Chicago and Toronto and it does get exhausting traveling back and forth and back and forth. I think Serena’s literally been living out of a suitcase for eight months. So to find somewhere mutual that we both are still close to our families and wanna be, that’s how we came up with that.”