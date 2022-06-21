Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian

The pair’s split turned messy after their initial statement when Gunn “liked” a series of tweets from alums about the pair.

“Yall got the Maurissa and Riley break up SO WRONG,” Demi Burnett wrote in February. “I’m mad at the BS being portrayed! I don’t want to talk about it bc it’s stressful and not my business to tell! BUT LOOK DEEPER LISTEN TO UR INTUITION.”

A post by Deandra Kanu read — “It’s not okay by any means to be the catalyst of your own demise and then go onto socials and ask for the publics sympathy. There are always two sides to a story” — and it also got cosigned by Gunn with a “like.”