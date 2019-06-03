Love is in the air! Bachelor Nation’s Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk announced their engagement on Sunday, June 2, and fellow members of the reality dating show franchise quickly flooded the couple with well-wishes.

Chris Harrison, Wells Adams, Ashley Iaconetti and Evan Bass were among those who shared their happiness with Gates, 27, and Gottschalk, 29, who met on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2017.

“Love you both! Congratulations my friends,” the series’ longtime host Harrison, 47, wrote underneath the Arkansas native’s announcement post on Instagram.

Bass, 36, who also met his wife, Carly Waddell, on BiP the year prior to Gates and Gottschalk’s time in Mexico, gushed: “ABSOLUTELY THRILLED! Congrats you two! Wishing you many years of happiness and babies.”

Iaconetti, 31, who is set to wed her Bachelor in Paradise costar, Jared Haibon, later this summer also got in on the excitement. “Yayyyy!! Congratulations!!” she wrote. “This is awesome!!”

Gates shared her happy news earlier on Sunday alongside a series of Instagram photos that showed the moment her new fiancé got down on one knee surrounded by white rose petals and popped the question. “I’m keeping you forever and always,” she wrote, quoting Shania Twain‘s love song “Forever and for Always.” She added: “We will be together all of our days Wanna wake up every morning to your sweet face… Always.”

Gottschalk also shared the photos writing, “5.31.19 #Engaged,” referencing the actual date of the proposal, which was Friday, May 31.

Scroll down to see who else from Bachelor Nation shared their well-wishes with the future spouses!