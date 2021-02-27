Ben Higgins

“If anybody out there is adding anymore hate to anybody — especially somebody like Rachel — it’s not OK,” the season 20 Bachelor said in a series of Instagram Story videos. “What are we doing? Where do we go from here if we’re adding onto more hate, if we’re expounding racism, if we’re not trying to heal but instead trying to hurt? How far can this go?”

Higgins then encouraged his followers to do better. “We cannot continue to just add more hate onto hate onto hate. Especially with somebody trying to bring racial reconciliation to try to advance racial justice,” he noted. “At the end of all of this, are we all not trying to love each other well, to see that each one of us are human, but also to recognize injustice that’s been in this world and that still exists in this world and then try to go out and combat that so that all of us can be better together? So if you’re adding onto Rachel’s life with more negativity and more hate, you’re missing it. Let’s change our perspective. Let’s use our energy for something good. It’s that simple. It’s not easy, but it’s that simple. Let’s use our energy for something good that helps the world and not hurts it.”