Natasha Parker

The “Click Bait” cohost pointed out that both Harrison and Kirkconnell admitted their wrongdoing in their apologies. “The double standard here is painfully hurtful. It’s incredibly hard to watch someone with such good intentions be torn down in this way. If you know Rachel Lindsay personally you know exactly want I mean. She cares so much and isn’t afraid to speak her mind and give meaningful prospectives [sic] in all aspects of life. She’s a true gem and so rare. We all need her realness!” she explained via Instagram. “Women have fought too hard to have a voice, especially black women — Rachel Lindsay will not be silenced. Anything that happens or have happened in The Bachelor franchise is not Rachel’s decision. She is not an ABC executive. She is not to blame for any of it.”