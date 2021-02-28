Rachael Kirkconnell

The season 25 Bachelor contestant, whom Harrison defended in his interview with Lindsay, spoke out about the harassment via Instagram. “You have the opportunity to make a positive difference, to use your energy towards change, and to come together and realize what’s right in a time like this,” she wrote. “If you are choosing to rather spread hate, to send cruel, vicious messages, to be mad about people being hurt by racism…do better. Be better.”

Kirkconnell continued: “Rachel Lindsay and other BIPOC have called for myself and others to be held accountable. This is needed, and she does not deserve the hate she is receiving. Recognize that she along with every person you send hateful messages to, are human. We are real people, and she should not have to disable her account to escape this toxicity. This is not okay. She is doing the hard work that needs to be done for change, and does not deserve to be silenced or ridiculed. If you are someone that has been cruel, find what fuels this hate in your heart, and fix it.”