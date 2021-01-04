Bachelor Nation’s Carly Waddell and Evan Bass’ Split: Everything We Know

Evan’s Ex-Wife’s Other Claims

“As far as I know, he adored her. He told me when he got back from the show that she was one of the coolest people he’s ever met in his life,” Marie recalled to Reality Steve. “He pretty much worshipped the ground she walked on, and I think that he really tried to save it. It seemed that way. As close as I am to the situation, it seemed that way. He was very protective over their privacy of the situation and it just seemed like he was really heartbroken and really, really, really didn’t want it to end.”