Signed, sealed and delivered! Ben Zorn and Stacy Santilena tied the knot in a romantic ceremony on Saturday, July 24.

“Stacy and I are so ecstatic to finally have our wedding! After delaying it a year and having our baby boy, Logan, we looked forward to it for so long,” he told Us Weekly exclusively. “Everything was perfect we were surrounded by friends and family from all chapters in our life in one of our favorite parts of California.”

Bachelor Nation’s Derek Peth and Matt Donald were present at the nuptials, which took place at the Triple S Ranch in Napa.

The fitness guru, 32, and the future dental hygienist announced their engagement in August 2019.

“She said yes!” Zorn, who previously competed on season 11 of The Bachelorette, wrote via Instagram at the time. “Friday 8/23 I asked this beautiful woman to marry me on the shores of Lake Tahoe, CA a place that’s always meant so much to us. @ssantilena you are my best friend and I’m so lucky I get to call you mine! I couldn’t be more excited to spend my future with you!”

The couple began dating in 2017 after the former reality star left Bachelor in Paradise. They became Instagram Official in September of that year, with Santilena posting a photo of her new man captioned, “Finally done kissing frogs.”

After having to postpone their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic, the duo decided to celebrate their would-be July 2020 wedding day by sharing the news that Santilena was pregnant with their first child.

“We decided to make this day special nonetheless,” the Austria native wrote via Instagram. “When we decided to postpone our wedding, we talked about the future and how this would [affect] it. Naturally we started talking about a family. … Long story short, out of some miracle (or powerful swimmers) we started trying and got pregnant on the first try! WE ARE EXPECTING!” The next month, they revealed they were expecting a baby boy. “I would’ve been happy either way, but I’m so pumped to be raising a young man. I can’t wait to share all life’s amazing things with this little guy!” Zorn wrote in a separate Instagram post.

Us exclusively revealed in February that the pair welcomed their son, Logan Thomas, who arrived on a day that was already full of love.

“Baby boy and Mama are doing great,” Zorn told Us at the time. “We were so excited to bring this little boy into the world on Valentine’s Day! We’re beginning to adjust to our new normal and realizing teamwork is everything! Since we couldn’t get married, we decided to have a baby instead and keep our life moving forward!”