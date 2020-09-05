Hot new couple alert! Jef Holm was spotted getting cozy with Francesca Farago just days after confirming that the pair are dating.

The Bachelorette alum, 36, was photographed with Farago, 26, on Friday, September 4, outside of LAX airport in Los Angeles with their two dogs. At one point, the Too Hot to Handle star kissed Holm on the cheek while he talked on the phone. The pair were dressed casually with Farago wearing gray bike shorts and a black sweatshirt. Holm, for his part, donned a red flannel and denim shorts.

Earlier that day, Farago shared a photo of herself via Instagram modeling Fashion Nova lingerie on a hotel balcony in Las Vegas. “Vegas for the night,” she captioned the post. The Netflix star’s “Too Tired to Be Crazy” podcast host Violet Benson hinted that Holm joined Farago on the trip.

“Lmao the person in the background taking the picture…. what… a… supportive….. man,” Benson, 31, commented.

Holm opened up about his new romance with Farago in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, September 1.

“Our mutual friend, Casey, introduced us a few weeks ago,” he explained. “She’s a lot of fun to be around. We’ve been hanging out and getting to know each other. She’s a great person inside and out and we have a lot in common. I definitely have a crush on her.”

The former ABC personality added that the pair aren’t looking to rush their newfound relationship.

“People are quick to put a title on things but we’re just in the beginning stages and are taking things slow,” Holm said.

In August, Farago was linked to Damian Powers when the duo were photographed walking arm in arm through downtown West Hollywood on August 25. However, the Love Is Blind star, 27, told Entertainment Tonight days later he and Farago “are not dating or romantically involved but remain friends.”

Farago previously dated Harry Jowsey, whom she met while filming Too Hot to Handle, but she confirmed their split in June. As for Holm, he competed for Emily Maynard‘s final rose on season 8 of The Bachelorette in 2012. He later dated public relations executive Hayley Enzor in February 2018.

