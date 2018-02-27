‘Bachelorette’ Alum Jef Holm Has a New Girlfriend: Details 

Jef Holm has a new woman in his life! The Bachelorette alum is dating a public relations executive named Hayley Enzor, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“He DMed her on Instagram and that’s how they first met and he celebrated her birthday with her and her friends last weekend,” the source says. The couple have been together for a month or so.

Fries before… A post shared by Hayley Enzor (@hayleyenzor) on Feb 3, 2018 at 5:24pm PST

Holm competed for and won Emily Maynard’s heart on season 8 of The Bachelorette in 2012. The pair got engaged, but ended their relationship months after the finale aired. The current Bachelor lead, Arie Luyendyk Jr., was the runner-up on season 8. While Holm used to be close to the former race car driver, the duo seemingly had a falling out.

As previously reported, Holm slammed Luyendyk Jr. when he was named The Bachelor back in September. “I’ve actually never even been inside a sorority house,” he responded to a fan that alleged Holm was “wing-manning” for Luyendyk Jr. at sorority houses after their time on the series together. “As for him…I stopped being friends with him years ago because he’s disgusting.”

“Oh the stories I could tell…” Holm wrote in another tweet.

More recently, the entrepreneur made a bet that Luyendyk Jr.’s relationship with whoever wins the show won’t last. “Doesn’t matter who gets out of the limo…I’ll give 5k to the charity of @chrisbharrison’s choice if @ariejr lasts 1 year with anyone,” Holm tweeted following the season 22 premiere last month.

Luyendyk Jr. responded to Holm’s diss during an interview on Access Hollywood. “[He’s] throwing a lot of shade, but we haven’t talked in four years since Sean [Lowe’s] wedding. I have so much to concentrate on with this and I’m just trying to stay positive. I’m just concentrating on me.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!