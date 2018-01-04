‘Bachelor’ Arie Luyendyk Jr. Responds to Jef Holm’s Diss

Bromance no more. Arie Luyendyk Jr. has finally responded to Jef Holm’s jabs.

Biggest Celeb Feuds Ever

“[He’s] throwing a lot of shade, but we haven’t talked in four years since Sean [Lowe’s] wedding,” Luyendyk Jr., 36, said during Access Hollywood on Wednesday, January 3. “I have so much to concentrate on with this and I’m just trying to stay positive. I’m just concentrating on me.”

Quick recap: Following the Bachelor premiere on Monday, Holm tweeted that he would bet $5,000 that Luyendyk Jr.’s relationship doesn’t last a year.

Celebs Who Love The Bachelor

When asked why Holm is so “bitter” toward him, he replied: “I have no clue. That’s kind of a question is for him more than me.”

The race car driver and Holm were good pals when they appeared together on Emily Maynard’s season 8 of The Bachelorette in 2012. But it was clear that the friendship was over when Holm tweeted in September that Luyendyk Jr. was “disgusting.”

As for the $5,000 tweet? “He would have lost his own bet, I guess,” Luyendyk Jr. told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday. “I’m concentrating on me and this whole experience. I’m not even going to get into that.”

Meet Arie's Bachelorettes

In fact, the star has “no interest in being famous” at all, a source previously told Us Weekly.

“He wanted to get in and get out,” the insider told Us. “He would be happy to have done this and not televise it. He’s an old school Bachelor. He wanted to get in, find his soul mate and go back to his old life.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!