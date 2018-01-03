When watching The Bachelor premiere on Monday, January 1, some viewers felt that Arie Luyendyk Jr. looked very familiar – and not just from Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette. It’s possible that the feeling came from his similarities to the thrice-divorced main character on Friends.

Twitter user Courtney Hoekstra posted two photos of Arie, 36, alongside two photos of Ross Gellar (played by David Schwimmer) on December 13, writing, “I’m sorry but the new Bachelor looks like Ross from Friends and I just can’t unsee it.”

Now, the world knows how she feels! When the show premiered, the comparisons continued on social media:

Ok figured it out Arie kind of reminds me of Ross on Friends #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/29KiHJK3HD — Laura Trierweiler (@LauraNTrier) January 2, 2018

Arie is so good looking. Then someone compared him to Ross gellar #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/sS3CPdHh51 — Rachel Wielinski (@Rwlnski) January 2, 2018

Arie giving me Ross Gellar vibes #TheBachelor — ASW (@abby_steele) January 2, 2018

However, one of the best responses has to be from The Bachelor star himself. He retweeted Courtney’s tweet on December 13, writing, “Too good,” and included the laugh-crying emoji. He then added, “Do I though?”

Too good 😂 Do I though? 🤔 https://t.co/emPjmyqeY0 — Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) December 14, 2017

Regardless of who he looks like, Arie is actually very serious about finding love during The Bachelor – so much so, he has no interest in becoming famous from the series.

“He would be happy to have done this and not televise it. He’s an old school Bachelor. He wanted to get in, find his soul mate and go back to his old life,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “Arie took the process seriously. If this relationship proves to be right, he’s going to get married as soon as possible.”

Some fans were disappointed in September when ABC announced he would be the next suitor on The Bachelor instead of front-runner Peter Kraus from season 13 of The Bachelorette. This led to Arie earning the nickname “Not Peter” on Twitter. However, he’s not offended by that.

“Arie is very self-deprecating and has a sense of humor about the whole thing,” the source told Us. “He gets it and he doesn’t care. He’s put a wall around himself. If this will lead him to finding a wife, he will let people call him whatever they want.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

