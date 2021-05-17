A final rose do-over? Bachelorette fans have been rooting for Becca Kufrin and Blake Horstmann to reunite ever since her split from Garrett Yrigoyen — and they are giving Bachelor Nation a taste of what they want!

Horstmann was the runner-up on Kufrin’s season 14 of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2018. After she broke up with him, the Minnesota native accepted a proposal from Yrigoyen.

“I was right there with you. I was. I never want you to doubt yourself,” she told an emotional Horstmann during the finale. “I know what it feels like to feel this way, and I know the feeling where you question everything, and how could you be wrong, and you weren’t wrong. You weren’t.”

Years later, the DJ admitted on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast that it took him a beat to get over Kufrin.

“The closure, if you will, for me, was After the Final Rose,” he recalled in March 2021. “But it wasn’t necessarily when I saw Becca or I talked to Becca. It was when I saw Garrett and Becca together on that couch. It was like a door closed for me. I was like, ‘OK, like, they’re happy, they’re together still, you know, it’s over for me and closing the door and I’m gonna move on.’ And so that was kind of the moment for me. Not when I talked to Becca, but it was when I saw them all happy on that couch. That’s what changed for me.”

Kufrin and Yrigoyen split during the summer of 2020 after more than two years together.

“After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night. It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments,” she said on her “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast in September 2020, referring to the former couple’s disagreements over police support amid the Black Lives Matter movement. “There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers, and it’s not for me to divulge details.”

Horstmann, for his part, appeared on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019.

“It’s easy to fall from the peak than it is in the middle,” he told Us about going from fan-favorite to “villain” on the Mexico spinoff. “I think I was an easy target, you know, and I did I make mistakes? Yeah, to a degree, but I was always honest with those women and everything, and I think, you know, people saw a chance to kind of take advantage of me in that whole situation. It was hard to watch and it hurt.”

In addition to sending each other birthday love following her split from Yrigoyen, Kufrin and Horstmann made waves on social media in May 2021 when she jokingly gave him a rose during a night out with Bachelor alums.

“That’s what I wanted you to do just once when we were actually filming!” he said before she handed him the flower.

As speculation about their relationship continues, scroll through for everything Kufrin and Horstmann have said about their post-show relationship: