An adorable addition! Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard showed off the cute new member of their family — a puppy named Wally.

“Wally Meets World. 🐶 #wallywoo,” the season 15 Bachelorette, 27, captioned several Instagram photos of the couple spending time with their pet on Sunday, January 23.

Woolard, 31, shared his own pics of him bonding with the puppy, which the reality star replied in the comments, “So glad you’re my doggie’s daddy 😍.”

The pair later updated their followers on the ups and downs as their puppy adjusted to his new home.

“It was a long first night but not too bad! He’s not a fan of his crate, but we are going to keep trying,” Brown shared via her Instagram Story on Monday, January 24.

The fashion sales director also noted that their fluffy friend made progress, writing, “He was 100x better last night. Pottied every 2 hours. Much less whining, Proud poppa.”

The major milestone in the couple’s relationship comes one year after they first sparked romance rumors. In January 2021, Brown and Woolard were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles. After the ABC personality made her romance Instagram official on Valentine’s Day, a source revealed to Us Weekly that the duo were a “great match” for one another.

“They’re both from the South. He’s into working out, staying fit and enjoys doing a lot of sports: kickboxing, soccer, baseball, tennis — you name it,” the insider said at the time.

Three months later, Brown gushed about her boyfriend in a sweet tribute.

“Happy Birthday, @admandew. It’s so fun celebrating you! You radiate goodness, positivity, and joy,” she wrote via Instagram in May 2021 alongside a video montage. “I’m so thankful to be surrounded by your shine. You’re my sweetie💙. Let’s keep dancing, k?”

The former pageant queen also showed appreciation for Woolard in her book God Bless This Mess. “Adam, my sweetie — you are my rock,” Brown wrote in the acknowledgements, thanking Woolard for “loving and embracing me in such a transformational time. You’ve healed my heart.”

Following the memoir’s November 2021 release, Brown opened up about having Woolard’s support throughout the writing process.

“He’s the best. He’s been reading the book and taking notes on it and he has just been such an encourager of the whole thing. He’s really smart and reads, like, I swear, a book a day,” the author exclusively told Us at the time. “I’m like, ‘How do you feel about it? Is it good?’ And he’s so encouraging about it all. … He’s like, ’It just gives me chills to know that my girlfriend is a published author.’ That’s just so incredible and helps me when I start looking at all the negative and trying to, like, pick it apart.”

The Alabama native also noted that Woolard “had to read some things that probably weren’t so fun to read,” referring to topics such as her past relationships. The book included mentions of several of Brown’s exes including Jed Wyatt, Peter Weber and Tyler Cameron.

“He’s just really there to help me celebrate all the great that’s come out of it,” she added at the time. “He’s been really great about kind of using it just to get to know me better. He’s almost done with it, but he’s been reading it very intentionally. He has notes on it that he told me he would share later.”

Scroll through to see more pics of the twosome’s pup: