May 2022

After confessing that she wants to “spend my life with” Thomas during a May 2022 episode of “Bachelor Happy Hour,” Becca revealed that she has given her boyfriend some conditions about a potential proposal. “He knows this, he needs to ask for my mother’s blessing. He can’t get down on knee until that happens,” she told cohost Michelle Young. “I’ve already done two very public engagements. I do not like that and I do not want that again, [and] he’s very well aware [of that]. For me, I’ve been there done that.”

She continued: “I’m at the point where … I want to be with him, I don’t need anything big, extravagant, public in any way. I just want it to be us. He knows that. I honestly didn’t need to tell him that, he just knew from everything we’ve talked about, which is really nice.”