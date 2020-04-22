Keeping it creative. Ben Higgins and his fiancée, Jessica Clarke, enjoyed a romantic date night at his parents’ homemade restaurant amid the coronavirus quarantine.

The former Bachelor, 31, showed off Amy and David Higgins‘ handiwork with the 24-year-old model by his side via his Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 21.

“Here we are back at Benny and the Jess restaurant if you see behind us here,” Ben said, revealing that his parents had hung up drawings of windows with awnings mimicking a restaurant. “We agree both of our parents are very awesome and my parents literally cooked and served us dinner last night.”

The Bachelor alum asked Clarke, “It was a very special date night wasn’t it?” to which she replied, “It was really sweet.”

Ben then encouraged people to take time to do something special while they’re in quarantine. “I don’t know, go do something nice for someone you’re quarantined with right now. My parents did it for us,” he said.

Last month, the couple enjoyed another romantic moment at home together — their proposal. Us Weekly broke the news in March that Ben and Clarke are engaged after dating for more than a year.

The Bachelor: Winter Games alum revealed in an interview with Chris Harrison via Instagram Live on March 31, that he had originally planned an elaborate proposal in New York City. However, due to the coronavirus quarantine, he decided to pop the question at Clarke’s Tennessee home “in her backyard with the help of her family.”

Clarke explained that it was the perfect place for him to get down on one knee. “Even today, I was going on a walk around the neighborhood and I walked out my driveway and Ben took my hand,” she said. “He walked me to the place where he proposed and that’s something that’s really cool because my heart still got the same butterflies it did the first time he walked me there a couple of days ago. So we’ll always have that and you can’t just go to New York every day.”

Scroll down to see photos of Ben and Clarke’s romantic date night.