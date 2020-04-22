Love Lives

Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke Have Romantic Date Night at Parents’ Homemade ‘Benny and the Jess’ Restaurant

By
Ben Higgins and Jess Clarke Share Romantic Date Night at Parents’ Homemade ‘Benny and the Jess’ Restaurant
 Courtesy of Ben Higgins/Instagram
6
3 / 6

Thanks, Mom and Dad

Ben and Clarke couldn’t stop gushing over his parents’ sweet gesture.

Back to top