Emily Ratajkowski, ‘My Body’

In her November book of essays, the supermodel claimed that Robin Thicke groped her during the shoot for his 2013 “Blurred Lines” music video. (The Masked Singer judge has not publicly commented on the allegations.)

“I didn’t react — not really, not like I should have,” she wrote of the alleged incident. “Neither did any of the other women. Despite how many of us were there and how safe I’d felt in their presence, we were in no position to hold Robin Thicke accountable on the set of his music video. We were working for him, after all. We paused awkwardly, and then we continued shooting.”

In other chapters of the book, Ratajkowski explained how the “Blurred Lines” video changed her career despite what happened on set and detailed how her role in the film Gone Girl became a mixed blessing.